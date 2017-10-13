Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €75.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank Ag set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS AG set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.25 ($93.24).

