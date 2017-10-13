Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.43% of Franklin Electric Co. worth $66,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Electric Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) opened at 45.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Franklin Electric Co. had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $305.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Electric Co.’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric Co. news, insider Robert J. Stone sold 39,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,766,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co. Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

