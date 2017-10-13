Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE FBM) opened at 13.36 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $572.68 million. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,943,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

