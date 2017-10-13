Fmr LLC Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $80,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, major shareholder Alafi Capital Co Llc purchased 258,065 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,007.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,275,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 32,834.94%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/fmr-llc-increases-position-in-intra-cellular-therapies-inc-itci.html.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

ITI Inc is a United States-based company. The Company is a subsidiary of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.