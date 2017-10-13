Fmr LLC Acquires 731,158 Shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 7,303.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,158 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.20% of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) worth $75,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 19,592.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,011,000 after buying an additional 2,420,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 694,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after buying an additional 231,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 295,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after buying an additional 189,623 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 373,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 110,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,731,000.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.53 million. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

