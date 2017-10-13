Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.36 Million

Analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will post sales of $89.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing Limited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.14 million and the lowest is $86.60 million. Fly Leasing Limited reported sales of $80.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will report full-year sales of $89.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $350.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $406.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $426.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fly Leasing Limited.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.17 million. Fly Leasing Limited had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Fly Leasing Limited in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fly Leasing Limited in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fly Leasing Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Limited by 630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,430 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Limited by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 111,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Limited by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Limited by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Limited by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines throughout the world. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft.

