Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Fluor Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Fluor Corporation alerts:

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Fluor Corporation had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fluor Corporation Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (FLR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/fluor-corporation-expected-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-60-per-share-flr.html.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fluor Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fluor Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 624.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.