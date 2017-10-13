Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $730,768.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

