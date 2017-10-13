Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home BancShares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other news, insider Tracy French bought 3,100 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $72,974.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John W. Allison bought 15,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $370,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,953,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,262,153.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,100 shares of company stock valued at $825,074 over the last three months. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) opened at 25.64 on Friday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

