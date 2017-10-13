Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,772 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (SF)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 17,220.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,133,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,439,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,934,000 after purchasing an additional 519,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,824,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial Corporation news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $250,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.03 per share, for a total transaction of $225,135.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stifel Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stifel Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) opened at 52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.73. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Stifel Financial Corporation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $725.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Stifel Financial Corporation Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

