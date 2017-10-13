Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ FLXN) opened at 25.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The stock’s market cap is $821.87 million. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.77) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamo Deniz acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 5,375 shares of company stock worth $131,575 in the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,338,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 376,745 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 69.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

