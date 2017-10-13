FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FleetCor is a leading independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, lodging and transportation management services, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, major oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. They also provide a suite of fleet related and workforce payment solution products, including mobile telematics services, fleet maintenance management and employee benefit and transportation related payments. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $202.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.33.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) traded up 0.14% on Monday, hitting $160.58. 26,434 shares of the company were exchanged. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.02.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $541.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post $8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Andrew Blazye sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $719,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,758 shares of company stock worth $2,274,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

