Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Stake Held by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank held its stake in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Fitbit worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Kissinger Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr cut shares of Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,600. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) opened at 6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion. Fitbit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fitbit, Inc. will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

