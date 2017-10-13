Fission Uranium Co (FCUUF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium Co (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $1.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 282.17% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Fission Uranium (FCUUF) opened at 0.471 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $228.35 million.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Canada. The companys primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property, which has 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.