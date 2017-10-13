FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ FCFS) opened at 60.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.90. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $416.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will post $2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,451,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,618,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

