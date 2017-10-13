First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (FDL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (NYSE:FDL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr alerts:

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (NYSE FDL) traded up 0.1425% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.1615. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,777 shares. First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/first-trust-morningstar-divid-ledr-fdl-shares-bought-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (NYSE:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.