First Merchants Corp Takes $432,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 403,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 3,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ GOOGL) opened at 1005.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $954.98 and its 200 day moving average is $941.42. The stock has a market cap of $696.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $743.59 and a 12 month high of $1,011.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $967.93 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,069.98 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,058.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

