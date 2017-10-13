First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) PT Set at $32.00 by Barclays PLC

First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE:FHB) received a $32.00 price target from investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FHB. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of First Hawaiian (FHB) opened at 29.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,647,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,689,000 after acquiring an additional 597,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,220,000 after acquiring an additional 121,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,748 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

