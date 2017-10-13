First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,415 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox makes up approximately 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,328.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 26.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) traded up 0.23% on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,648 shares. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

