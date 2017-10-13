First Bank (FRBA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Bank earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.0747415801318 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,290 shares. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 target price on First Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides a range of lending, deposit and other financial products and services. It operates through Community Banking segment, which is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail and related banking services. It offers a range of lending products to meet the needs of its customers located within its market areas, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (including owner-occupied, investor, and multi-family loans), residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans.

