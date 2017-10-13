First BanCorp. (FBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $144.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $56,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 165,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

