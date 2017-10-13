Financial Review: Digital Realty Trust (DLR) & Its Rivals

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Digital Realty Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Digital Realty Trust Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digital Realty Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 9 7 0 2.44 Digital Realty Trust Competitors 628 2467 2132 22 2.29

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies have a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 148.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 205.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $2.26 billion $1.22 billion 48.90 Digital Realty Trust Competitors $460.20 million $291.73 million 32.80

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 21.27% 12.39% 4.15% Digital Realty Trust Competitors 52.53% 6.83% 3.87%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia and two are located in Canada. It is a general partner of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an approximate 98.5% common general partnership interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.