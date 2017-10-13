Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Engines, Inc. is an independent investment advisor that provides personalized retirement plans for saving, investing, and retirement income. Financial Engines offers both online advice and professional management to meet the needs of different investors. Its services include Professional Management, a discretionary managed account service designed for plan participants who want personalized and professional portfolio management services, investment advice, and retirement help from an independent investment advisor; Online Advice, a nondiscretionary Internet-based service that offers personalized advice to plan participants who wish to take an active role in personally managing their retirement portfolios; and Retirement Evaluation, a retirement readiness assessment provided to plan participants upon plan rollout. Financial Engines, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Financial Engines in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Engines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC started coverage on Financial Engines in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Financial Engines in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Financial Engines had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $132,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Grace sold 7,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $290,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $155,788.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,136,804 shares of company stock worth $136,793,359. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

