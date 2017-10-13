Financial Contrast: Core-Mark Holding (CORE) vs. Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ: CORE) and Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Core-Mark Holding and Macquarie Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core-Mark Holding 0.27% 9.70% 3.56% Macquarie Infrastructure 10.12% 5.71% 2.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Core-Mark Holding and Macquarie Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core-Mark Holding 0 1 3 0 2.75 Macquarie Infrastructure 0 1 3 0 2.75

Core-Mark Holding presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $89.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than Core-Mark Holding.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core-Mark Holding and Macquarie Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core-Mark Holding $11.83 billion 0.13 $117.80 million $0.90 36.79 Macquarie Infrastructure $1.75 billion 3.42 $604.97 million $2.16 33.51

Macquarie Infrastructure has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Core-Mark Holding. Macquarie Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core-Mark Holding, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Core-Mark Holding pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Macquarie Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Core-Mark Holding pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure pays out 255.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Core-Mark Holding has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Core-Mark Holding has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Core-Mark Holding shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Core-Mark Holding shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Core-Mark Holding beats Macquarie Infrastructure on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core-Mark Holding

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate. The Company’s primary customer base consists of traditional convenience stores, as well as alternative outlets selling consumer packaged goods. The Company’s traditional convenience store customers include various national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores. Its alternative outlet customers include a range of store formats, including grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos and hardware stores.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services. Its group of businesses provides services to businesses, government agencies and individuals in the United States. IMTT segment provides bulk liquid terminal services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, Atlantic Aviation operated Fixed based operations (FBOs) at 69 airports in the United States. The businesses in its CP segment sell electricity to off-takers, pursuant to multi-year contracts. MIC Hawaii segment consists of Hawaii Gas and several smaller businesses. Hawaii Gas consists of a gas utility and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution business.

