Financial Analysis: American Science & Engineering (ASEI) vs. General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

American Science & Engineering (NASDAQ: ASEI) and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Science & Engineering and General Dynamics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Science & Engineering 0.19% 0.15% 0.13% General Dynamics Corporation 9.63% 28.17% 9.31%

Dividends

American Science & Engineering pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. General Dynamics Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American Science & Engineering pays out -540.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Dynamics Corporation pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. General Dynamics Corporation has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. American Science & Engineering is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Science & Engineering and General Dynamics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Science & Engineering N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -100.13 General Dynamics Corporation $31.22 billion 2.05 $4.89 billion $9.72 21.99

General Dynamics Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than American Science & Engineering. American Science & Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Dynamics Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Science & Engineering and General Dynamics Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Science & Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A General Dynamics Corporation 1 3 8 0 2.58

General Dynamics Corporation has a consensus target price of $208.58, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given General Dynamics Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Dynamics Corporation is more favorable than American Science & Engineering.

Volatility & Risk

American Science & Engineering has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Dynamics Corporation has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of American Science & Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of General Dynamics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of American Science & Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of General Dynamics Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Dynamics Corporation beats American Science & Engineering on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Science & Engineering

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E) is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling X-ray inspection and other detection products. The Company manufactures X-ray inspection products that can be used to inspect parcels, baggage, vehicles, pallets, cargo containers and people. The Company offers its products for homeland security, force protection, public safety and other critical defense and security applications. The Company’s products and services are grouped into approximately five areas: cargo inspection systems, which include OmniView Gantry System, Z Portal System, Sentry Portal System, CarView System and ASE Connect; mobile cargo inspection systems, which include Z Backscatter Van; parcel and personnel screening inspection systems, which include Gemini System, SmartCheck System and MINI Z System; custom products, and service and support.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Systems and Technology, and Marine Systems. Its Aerospace group offers aircraft design; cockpit and cabin systems, and product service and support. Its Combat Systems group offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions. The Information Systems and Technology group provides technologies, products and services in support of various programs. The Marine Systems group is a designer and builder of nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants and auxiliary and combat-logistics ships.

