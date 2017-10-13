Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $15.20. Fibria Celulose shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 2,023,205 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fibria Celulose from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fibria Celulose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fibria Celulose in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fibria Celulose by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fibria Celulose by 161.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 199,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fibria Celulose by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

