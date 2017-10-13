Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (F) PT Set at €13.00 by UBS AG

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by equities research analysts at UBS AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.18 ($17.85).
