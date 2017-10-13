Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by equities research analysts at UBS AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.18 ($17.85).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (F) PT Set at €13.00 by UBS AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-nv-f-pt-set-at-13-00-by-ubs-ag.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.