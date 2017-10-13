Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5452952307241 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. alerts:

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) opened at 17.60 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.53 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-n-v-fcau-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.