Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $984,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 119.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 417.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/fernwood-investment-management-llc-has-984000-position-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

In related news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $2,019,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.