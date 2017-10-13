FedEx Corporation (FDX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 163.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 26.0% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on FedEx Corporation from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FedEx Corporation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.26.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX) opened at 225.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.79. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $168.00 and a one year high of $227.00.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post $12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

