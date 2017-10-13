FBR & Co Weighs in on XL Group Ltd.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (XL)

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for XL Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the quarter. FBR & Co also issued estimates for XL Group’s FY2017 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. XL Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XL. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price objective on shares of XL Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS AG reduced their price objective on shares of XL Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of XL Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of XL Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of XL Group (XL) opened at 40.67 on Thursday. XL Group has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other XL Group news, Director Joseph Mauriello sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $135,565.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of XL Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XL Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of XL Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 12,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of XL Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group during the first quarter worth $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

