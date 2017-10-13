FBR & Co Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment Corporation in a report issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTG. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.
MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.43 million. MGIC Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 10,856.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
About MGIC Investment Corporation
MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.
