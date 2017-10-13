Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Verso Corporation (VRS) Share Price

News coverage about Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verso Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.31507031422 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment's rankings:

Verso Corporation (NYSE VRS) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares. The company has a market cap of $201.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. Verso Corporation has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.52 million. Verso Corporation had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 168.52%. On average, analysts predict that Verso Corporation will post ($1.37) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Verso Corporation in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verso Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Verso Corporation

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

