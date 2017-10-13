Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Facebook news, Director Jan Koum sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $576,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $119,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,533,954.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,024,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,994,651 in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 283.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15,047.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,918 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,686,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,613,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,166 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

