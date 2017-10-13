Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stake Held by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC held its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil Corporation alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas set a $70.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stake Held by Adams Asset Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/exxon-mobil-corporation-xom-stake-held-by-adams-asset-advisors-llc.html.

In other news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,042.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,470,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.