ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.95

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 52,675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService Holdings from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.27.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.65 million. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $50,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,138.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $422,939.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,493,582 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

