EXFO Inc (EXFO) Announces Earnings Results

EXFO Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. EXFO had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) opened at 4.05 on Friday. EXFO has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.55 million, a PE ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXFO. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EXFO from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EXFO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

EXFO Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and Web-scale operators with field test, service assurance and analytics solutions to ensure the deployment, maintenance and management of physical, virtual, fixed and mobile networks. It focuses on network infrastructures: fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

