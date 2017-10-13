Exelon Corporation (EXC) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon Corporation were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 3,711.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,283,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,672,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335,239 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,842 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 714,316 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 621,188 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 404,952 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Exelon Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,402,806 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 98,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) opened at 38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.29. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.59%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan W. Thayer sold 215,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $8,195,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denis P. O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,952 shares of company stock valued at $18,509,309. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exelon Corporation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exelon Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

