Evolving Systems (EVOL) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News coverage about Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evolving Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.4402573756879 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) traded down 2.11% on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,783 shares. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.31. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc is a provider of software solutions for service enablement, on-device activation and management of services for connected devices for network operators. The Company operates in two segments: license fees and services revenue, and customer support revenue. Its service activation solution, Tertio is used to activate voice, video and data services for wireless, wireline and cable network operators.

