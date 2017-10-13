Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,591 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Evolent Health worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 815.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) opened at 16.40 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.08 billion.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.40) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,054,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Wigginton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,840 shares of company stock worth $1,588,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

