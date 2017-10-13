Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Everest Re underperformed the industry year to date. The insurer also witnessed its 2017 and 2018 estimates moving south over the last 60 days. Further, a competitive reinsurance market and exposure to catastrophe events infusing underwriting volatility remain headwinds. The compnay expects to incur $1.2 billion in catastrophe losses in the third quarter. Nonetheless, Everest Re Group has substantially benefited from its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities. It is divesting underperforming business and strengthening reserves. Banking on favorable operational performance the company enjoys disciplined capital management strategy and strong capital balance position. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RE. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $259.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.89.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

