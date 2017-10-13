Everence Capital Management Inc. Maintains Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE ADP) opened at 113.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,114,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $390,256.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $669,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

