Euronav NV (EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Euronav NV from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Euronav NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Euronav NV from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Euronav NV in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Euronav NV Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction.

