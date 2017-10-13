Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) opened at 87.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.80 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.02%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell purchased 805,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.43 per share, with a total value of $70,410,264.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

