Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the information services provider will earn $8.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2017 earnings at $9.97 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $31.12 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $42.02 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale set a $1,210.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $940.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,258.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,135.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,058.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 403,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

