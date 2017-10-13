Equinix’s (EQIX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $440.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $471.94.
Shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded down 0.40% on Thursday, reaching $462.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,524 shares. Equinix has a 52-week low of $314.55 and a 52-week high of $475.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.80 and a 200 day moving average of $435.26. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 169.97 and a beta of 0.55.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts predict that Equinix will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.04%.
In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.81, for a total transaction of $1,981,179.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,483.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.96, for a total transaction of $116,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock worth $4,813,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.
