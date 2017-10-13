Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Sets New 12-Month High at $310.80

Shares of Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 310.80 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 309.30 ($4.07), with a volume of shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 293 ($3.85) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 347 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group PLC in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price objective on Equiniti Group PLC from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In other Equiniti Group PLC news, insider Philip Yea acquired 40,000 shares of Equiniti Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £104,800 ($137,785.96). Also, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 3,795 shares of Equiniti Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £9,942.90 ($13,072.44). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,295 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,218 and have sold 33,004 shares valued at $3,511,753.

About Equiniti Group PLC

Equiniti Group plc provides complex administration and payment services, supported by technology platforms, to a range of organizations. The Company’s segments include Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions and Interest. The Investment Solutions offers a range of services, including share registration for around half the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100, and the administration of save as you earn (SAYE) schemes and share incentive plans.

