EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of EQT Midstream Partners, in a research note issued on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Colson forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Get EQT Midstream Partners LP alerts:

EQT Midstream Partners, (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). EQT Midstream Partners, had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 66.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. EQT Midstream Partners,’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/eqt-midstream-partners-lp-expected-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-3-70-per-share-eqm.html.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners, in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners, in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank set a $94.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners, and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 203.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 28.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 364,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 81,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 282.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 488,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 360,601 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Midstream Partners, Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.