EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on EPAM Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) traded up 0.40% on Thursday, hitting $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 189,579 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,105,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,067,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,000 shares of company stock worth $20,262,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 17,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

