EP Energy Corporation’s (EPE) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their underperform rating on shares of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $1.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EP Energy Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

EPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EP Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EP Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of EP Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.77.

Shares of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE EPE) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 611,808 shares. The stock’s market cap is $714.00 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. EP Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EP Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EP Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,313,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

